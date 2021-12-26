Zach Wilson Makes Jaguars Defense Look Foolish On 52-Yard TD Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Zach Wilson posted one of the best plays of his young NFL career Sunday afternoon, but we’re not sure how much credit we should give the rookie quarterback.

The 52-yard touchdown run the New York Jets signal-caller scored at MetLife Stadium probably was more of a product of atrocious defense from the Jaguars. After taking advantage of heaps of open space, Wilson somehow evaded two Jacksonville defenders along the sideline with moderately skilled jukes at best.

The play concluded with linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson basically pushing Wilson in the endzone, which gave the Jets a first-quarter lead.

Upon seeing Wilson’s run to paydirt, Urban Meyer most likely told himself the play never would have happened under his watch.