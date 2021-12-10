Zdeno Chara Reminds NHL Why You Don’t Try Fighting Islanders Veteran

NESN Logo Sign In

Every cause has an effect.

You’d just think NHL players would have picked up on it by now, because 24 years into his career, opponents are still testing their luck by fighting Zdeno Chara.

Just ask Yakov Trenin of the Nashville Predators.

During a game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, forward Trenin checked Sebastian Aho hard into the boards, which for obvious reasons didn’t sit well with Chara. The duo dropped the mitts and went at it in the first period, but Trenin came out of the fight with his face a bloody mess.

Age means nothing when you have a reach like Chara’s.

Silly games, silly prizes.