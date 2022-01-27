49ers Fans Apparently Overcame NFC Championship Ticket Ban At SoFi Stadium

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Rams may soon regret lifting their ticket sale restriction for the NFC Championship game.

The Rams originally did not allow fans with billing zip codes outside of the greater Los Angeles area to purchase tickets for Sunday’s championship game, which will be held at SoFi Stadium. That restriction was lifted one day later.

A report from Sports Illustrated suggests that San Francisco 49ers fans have taken advantage of the lifted ban, as fans with Northern California zip codes accounted for 43% of ticket sales.

The original ban seemingly was a preventative measure after Week 18, when 49ers fans all but took over the stadium and San Francisco played to an overtime win.

We’ll see how a near 50-50 split plays out with a trip to the biggest game of the season on the line.