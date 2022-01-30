49ers Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch NFC Championship Game Online, On TV

Can the 49ers pull off the upset?

by

The San Francisco 49ers have stunned one team after another, and now they can get back to their second Super Bowl in three years with a win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams.

Jimmy Garoppolo and company, after clinching a playoff berth in the final week of the regular season, beat the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

They’ll face a Rams team that knocked off the Arizona Cardinals before stunning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final moments last week.

Here’s how to watch the NFC Championship Game online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go

More NFL:

49ers Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch NFC Championship Game Online, On TV
Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo and Dallas Stars left swing Jamie Benn
Previous Article

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Stars Lines, Pairings

Picked For You

Related