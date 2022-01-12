Aaron Rodgers’ Expletive-Filled Response Refutes Super Bowl Boycott Report

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers further refuted Boomer Esiason’s outlandish report that the Packers quarterback would threaten to sit out Super Bowl LVI in an attempt to alter the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, should Green Bay advance that far in the postseason.

Esiason shared last week that he received a text message from a trusted source who said Rodgers would do so. The report has since been set on fire by the co-hosts of the show who first acknowledge it, and Rodgers himself took a flame thrower to it while on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

“Like I said, you know, I’ve given a lot less (expletive) last couple of years, but one thing I do give a major (expletive) about is narratives about me, especially ones that are so ridiculously off base, and this one was pure comedy for me,” Rodgers said on the podcast. “But when pure comedy turns into like more reputable, and I say slightly more reputable, news outlets who then mention that to where it becomes even a bigger story, I just felt like it was it was time to end that. “

Rodgers posted a tweet the same day essentially laughing at the report which came during the “Boomer & Gio Podcast” with Esiason and co-host Gregg Giannotti.

“Like, I like to have a good sense of humor and joke around and stuff, but that topic that was brought up is so ridiculously stupid. It’s even past the point of you would never even joke about that,” Rodgers added. “Like, do I have an issue with some of the protocols? Of course. But I wouldn’t ever even joke about it, it’s the dumbest (expletive) thing. It’s so dumb I wouldn’t even joke about it. That’s how dumb it is.”

You can listen to more of Rodgers’ explanation here.

The 13-3 Packers hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC entering the NFL playoffs. They’ll have a first-round bye and then play the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional Round at Lambeau Field.