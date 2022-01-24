Aaron Rodgers, Packers Have No Reason To Run It Back After Latest Collapse

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers is out of excuses in Green Bay, and as he takes his licks as an internet piñata, his time with the Packers sure feels like it’s over.

Rodgers, who is about to add another hollow MVP award to his trophy case, once again saw his team fall flat in the playoffs as the No. 1 Packers were bounced from the playoffs Saturday night at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

And while Rodgers largely has kept himself clean in Green Bay’s most recent playoff pants-poopings, he deserves as much blame for anyone not named Maurice Drayton in the Packers’ loss. In some ways, it would be an appropriate end to Rodgers’ run in Green Bay, a scenario that certainly feels and sounds likely.

Rodgers hijacked the offseason a year ago by kicking the hornet’s nest at 1265 Lombadi Ave. He had the Packers over a barrel, and Green Bay ultimately acquiesced with the hopes of smoothing over the relationship. Rodgers got all he wanted: He was given more input on personnel decisions, and Green Bay even brought back his good friend Randall Cobb (whom he target zero times Saturday night, by the way).

Simultaneously, general manager Brian Gutekunst — the reported target of Rodgers’ ire — continued to draft, develop and make shrewd free agent decisions, while kicking the salary cap can down the road. The result was arguably the NFL’s best roster and the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a clear path through Wisconsin to the Super Bowl.

And, for a second straight season, Rodgers couldn’t elevate his game when it mattered most. It’s time to revist those uncomfortable conversations, and it’s best for everyone involved to go their separate ways.

At this point, what do the Packers have to lose? Other than another early-round playoff game, of course. They did everything they could for the quarterback. They bent over backwards to build around him and keep him happy. It appeared to work, until Rodgers came up short when the chips are down. He picked a miserable time for maybe the worst playoff performance of his career.