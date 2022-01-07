Aaron Rodgers Hilariously Shuts Down Idea He’d Boycott Super Bowl

If the Green Bay Packers make the Super Bowl, it sounds like Aaron Rodgers will be suiting up.
That sounds like a pretty obvious statement, right? Well, there was a time Friday where somehow that wasn’t necessarily the case. Boomer Esiason shared on a radio show that he had a source that claimed Rodgers would boycott the Super Bowl due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, but the Packers quarterback shut down that claim.
Rodgers took to Twitter with an NSFW response directly to a clip of the segment and definitely made it clear it isn’t true. Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love even responded with a tweet of his own calling the claim “fake news.”
Well, if the Packers make it to Super Bowl LVI it sounds like they’ll have their starting QB unless there’s a switcheroo.