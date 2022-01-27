Aaron Rodgers Makes Promise Amid NFL Retirement Speculation

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers won’t take a page out of his predecessor’s playbook whenever he decides to call it a career.

Most of the Rodgers chatter these days has revolved around whether the star quarterback will return to the Packers for another season or force his way out of Green Bay. But another option on the table for Rodgers this offseason is retirement, as the 38-year-old has yet to commit to playing in the 2022 season.

Whenever Rodgers does hang up his pads, whether it be in the coming months, next year or further down the line, that will be it for the future Hall of Famer. He’s not going to pull a Brett Favre and return to the playing field after a short-lived retirement.

“One thing I would 100% not do is retire and then come back a year later,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show,” as transcribed by Yahoo! Sports. “I don’t have any desire to do that. That makes no sense.”

We probably can count on Rodgers staying true to his word here. The 10-time Pro Bowl selection has plenty of off-field interests, so it’s easy to see him staying busy whenever he decides to stop playing. But when that announcement will come remains to be seen.