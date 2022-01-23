Aaron Rodgers Weighs Packers Future: Won’t ‘Be Part Of Rebuild’

NESN Logo Sign In

Another disappointing end to the season for the Green Bay Packers means we can buckle up for a few months of Aaron Rodgers speculation.

The NFC’s No. 1 seed was upset Saturday at home by the San Francisco 49ers, 13-10, thanks to a game-winning field goal in the snow from Robbie Gould. It wasn’t what many expected, but now the football world will know exactly what to talk about after the Super Bowl in a few weeks.

“A little numb for sure, I didn’t think it was going to end like this,” Rodgers told reporters after the game. He went on to talk bout the actual game, but you have to wonder if this will be his last game at Lambeau Field.

At some points last offseason it didn’t look like Rodgers would return to the Packers for this year, nevermind next season. But Saturday may have very well been his last game with the Packers after 14 seasons and one Super Bowl as Green Bay’s starter.

Of course, he was asked to address his future after the loss. And then to elaborate more, considering Green Bay’s considerable financial strain to face this offseason.

“I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision — obviously before free agency,” Rodgers told reporters.

The Packers enter the offseason projected to be $44.8 million over the salary cap with Pro Bowl receiver Devante Adams’ contract still in limbo. With all those salary cap contraints, Rodgers was asked if he felt the team had another chance to contend next year.