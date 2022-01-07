Adrian Phillips Contract: Details Of Patriots Safety’s Extension Revealed

NESN Logo Sign In

The particulars of Adrian Phillips’ New England Patriots contract extension were revealed Friday.

The safety’s new deal is a three-year, $12.75 million pact that runs through the 2024 season. It includes a $4.75 million signing bonus and $5.87 million in fully guaranteed money, plus an additional $1.65 million guaranteed for injury in 2023, according to details shared by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Phillips can nearly double his modest base salary — $1.12 million in 2022; $1.65 million in 2023 and 2024 — through roster bonuses worth $50,000 per game in the first year of his contract and $75,000 per game in the final two.

Adrian Phillips' extension details:



Signing bonus: $4.75M



2022 salary: $1.12M (gtd)

2023 salary: $1.65M (injury gtd)

2024 salary: $1.65M



Per-game bonuses:

2022: $850K ($50K/game)

2023: $1.275M ($75k/game)

2024: $1.275M



Workout bonus:

2022: $30K

2023: $75K

2024: $75K — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 7, 2022

Phillips will carry salary cap hits of $3.18 million in 2022 and $4.18 million in 2023 and 2024, per The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

A few details on the contract extension for Patriots S Adrian Phillips:



It's $15.5m over 4 years (2021-24), with about half of it guaranteed:



Cap numbers 21-24:

$5.4m

$3.18m

$4.18m

$4.18m



Good value for the Patriots, and Phillips gets a pay raise in 21 and job security thru 23 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 7, 2022

Overall, this is an excellent deal for the Patriots, who locked up one of their best defensive players at an extremely affordable rate.