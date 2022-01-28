Play NFC Championship Pick ‘Em To Win Gift Card While Watching 49ers-Rams

NESN Logo Sign In

Even if you don’t have a team playing in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, you can still walk away a winner with NESN Games.

The San Francisco 49ers will try to continue their improbable run when they take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. You can play along at home with the NFC Championship Game contest at NESN Games and win a $25 Amazon gift card.

All you have to do is sign up and make your picks on the side, total and a few prop bets, and you could walk away the winner.

Point spread: Los Angeles -3.5

Over/under: 45.5

Race to 10 points

Highest-scoring quarter

Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards: over/under 222.5

Deebo Samuel receiving yards: over/under 50.5

Matthew Stafford passing yards: over/under 280.5

Cooper Kupp receiving yards: over/under 101.5

