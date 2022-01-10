Alabama Vs. Georgia Live Stream: Watch National Championship Game Online

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 college football season comes to a close Monday night in Indianapolis.

Alabama and Georgia are set to meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Crimson Tide reached the sport’s biggest stage by dispatching Cincinnati in the semifinals, while the Bulldogs demolished Michigan.

Nick Saban is in search of his seventh national title as Alabama’s head coach. A win over its SEC foe would mark Georgia’s first championship since 1980.

Here is how to watch the CFP National Championship Game online and on TV:

When: Monday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN