Alex Ovechkin is nearing all-time marks this season.

The Boston Bruins head to Washington on Monday night to take on the Capitals. Washington’s captain continues to be one of the best players in the NHL as he approaches the record for most goals in NHL history.

The left-winger currently sits fourth all-time in goals at 754 and hopes to add to that against Boston.

