Andy Reid Sent Very On-Brand Message After Bills-Chiefs Thriller

Andy Reid always has been a captivating man who possesses quite the way with words.

So, naturally, he had an on-brand way of characterizing Sunday’s thriller at Arrowhead Stadium.

Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs mounted a comeback in 13 seconds against the Buffalo Bills to force overtime in the AFC divisional round. From there, the Chiefs earned the victory without letting the Bills touch the ball in overtime, sending KC to the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was one of the most exciting NFL playoff games of all time.

“It was more classic than dueling banjos,” Reid texted Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer after the game. “Epic!!!”

Dueling banjos are indeed a thrilling thing to watch, but we’ll agree that Sunday’s Chiefs-Bills game surpasses it in entertainment value.