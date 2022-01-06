Antonio Brown Has Lengthy Statement With His Side Of Story Vs. Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown has spoken.

The wide receiver has been the biggest story in the NFL after storming off the field shirtless during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the New York Jets in Week 17.

A verbal altercation on the sideline with Bruce Arians led to the head coach telling Brown to leave. Arians then told the media Brown’s time with the Bucs was done, but he still hadn’t been released by Wednesday.

With that, Brown felt compelled to share his side of the story with a lengthy statement shared by his attorney, Sean Burstyn, via Adam Schefter. Here’s an excerpt:

I didn’t quit. I was cut. I didn’t walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out. Being fired on the sideline for having a painful injury was bad enough. Then came their “spin.” Coach denied on national television that he knew about my ankle. That’s 100% inaccurate. Not only did he know I missed several games with the injury, he and I exchanged texts days before the game where he clearly acknowledged my injury. He obviously knew I was on the injury list. And the GM acknowledged after the game in text messages to my camp that I didn’t tell coach about my ankle pain on Sunday. …

… I am reflecting on my reaction, but there was a trigger. The trigger was someone telling me that I’m not allowed to feel pain. I acknowledge my past. But my past does not make me a second class citizen. My past does not forfeit my right to be heard when I am in pain.

First they cut me. Now they cage me. Instead of asking how I felt or getting to the bottom of it, the team texted my camp promoting a totally false narrative that I randomly acted out without any explanation. They even told us in writing “don’t spin this” any other way. I have stress, I have things I need to work on. But the worst part of this has been the Bucs’ repeated effort to portray this as a random outburst. They are telling people that first and then I went home. They threw me out like an animal and I refused to wear their brand on my body, so I took my jersey off.