Antonio Brown Doubles Down On Tantrum, Decision To Leave Bucs Game

One day later, it does not appear Antonio Brown is second-guessing his career-altering decision from Sunday afternoon.

In fact, he’s doubling down on it.

Brown left with three minutes to go in the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the New York Jets. He shed his pads on the sideline while Mike Evans tried to stop him, then jogged off the field shirtless. He was cut by the Bucs immediately after the game, but that didn’t stop him from posting on social media.

AB’s tone has not been apologetic, and that remained the case Monday morning on his Instagram story.

“I knew the game was still going I left cause I’m super gremlin,” Brown captioned the post.

Tom Brady, who long has advocated for Brown, encouraged people to show compassion towards the wideout and we all absolutely should. That said, it does not make the situation any less perplexing, especially when you consider the long list of missteps Brown has had over the last few years.