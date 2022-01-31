Glove Thrown Into Stands By Antonio Brown During Meltdown Up For Auction

NESN Logo Sign In

There apparently is quite a profit to be made on items flung into the stands by Tampa Bay Buccaneers players this season.

Earlier this season, one fan racked up a haul including season tickets and bitcoin for returning the football Tom Brady used to throw his 600th touchdown pass. Now, football fans can get their hands on another piece of what, for better or for worse, is Buccaneers history: the glove Antonio Brown threw into the stands during his mid-game meltdown and exit in Week 17 that led to his release from the franchise.

Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today reported Monday that Brown’s right glove is up for auction at Lelands Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions. When the glove was posted to the online auction Sunday, it was priced at $81 — the jersey Brown wore in Tampa Bay.

The item description has a pretty straightforward description of the incident, which it refers to as Brown’s “infamous meltdown.” But there are some interesting details about the glove itself, which “has a Raiders logo, from when Brown played for the Raiders, that has been blackened out. On the outside back of the wrist band is imprinted ‘Superbad.’ “

For those interested, the glove was priced at $1,420 and had 26 bids as of Monday evening. The auction ends on Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET.