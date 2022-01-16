Antonio Brown Has Message For Teams Skeptical Of Signing Him

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown wants to be back in the NFL next season.

In order for that to happen, he and his agent probably are going to have to put the mind of an NFL general manager at ease.

Brown is a free agent after getting cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for storming off the field in the middle of a game against the New York Jets. The embattled wideout had been a productive player for the Bucs when available, and if not for his history would be a huge target for many teams.

But there’s going to be trepidation for any executive considering adding Brown. Asked by TMZ what he would say to those skeptical decision-makers, Brown pointed toward the present.

“It’s all about what we do in this current time,” Brown said. “Everyone is a work in process and I think a lot of things people do or have done may not always be the best. But as a person, as a human, always pursuing your best purpose is what it’s about.”

Brown says he needs ankle surgery, which was said to be the cause of his dispute with head coach Bruce Arians, leading Brown to leave that game against the Jets. While Brown didn’t give much of a timetable on when he could be ready, he did suggest that his plan is to rehab it so he can return to the NFL.

“I’d say once I get healthy I’ll be ready to go. Get on the routine and get my routine going and get ramped up.”