Antonio Brown Makes Next Team Preference Clear In Latest Tweet

Antonio Brown appears eager to take his talents to Baltimore.

The controversial wide receiver, who has been a free agent since his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month, tweeted a photo Tuesday of himself smiling in a Ravens uniform.

This wasn’t the first AB/Ravens connection. Brown said earlier this week on the “I Am Athlete” podcast that he wants to play with Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Action Jackson,” Brown said. “Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. Shoutout Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback. Not only him throwing the ball, the dynamic of him playing, the excitement.”

Jackson, the NFL’s MVP in 2019, seemed to endorse that team-up in a subsequent tweet.

The Ravens also employ Brown’s cousin, fellow wideout Marquise Brown. The younger Brown enjoyed a career year this season, finishing with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.