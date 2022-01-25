Antonio Brown Makes Next Team Preference Clear In Latest Tweet

Antonio Brown appears eager to take his talents to Baltimore.
The controversial wide receiver, who has been a free agent since his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month, tweeted a photo Tuesday of himself smiling in a Ravens uniform.
This wasn’t the first AB/Ravens connection. Brown said earlier this week on the “I Am Athlete” podcast that he wants to play with Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.
“Action Jackson,” Brown said. “Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. Shoutout Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback. Not only him throwing the ball, the dynamic of him playing, the excitement.”
Jackson, the NFL’s MVP in 2019, seemed to endorse that team-up in a subsequent tweet.
The Ravens also employ Brown’s cousin, fellow wideout Marquise Brown. The younger Brown enjoyed a career year this season, finishing with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.
Antonio Brown was on pace for a 1,000-yard campaign of his own before injuries, a suspension for using a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card and a highly publicized mid-game exit in Week 17 spelled the end of his Bucs tenure. He finished with 42 catches for 545 yards and four scores in seven games.
As a free agent, Brown is free to sign with any team. It’s unclear whether the Ravens have any plans to pick up the 33-year-old former All-Pro, but both Jackson and Marquise Brown have expressed interest in playing with him in the past.