Antonio Brown Posts Fashion Nova Ad After Bonkers Exit From Bucs’ Game

If you were monitoring social media for any sign of what Antonio Brown could have been thinking Sunday afternoon, we’re not sure you got it.

The wide receiver stripped down to just his football pants and waved a peace sign to the crowd after Bruce Arians reportedly told him to leave Tampa Bay’s game against the New York Jets. The Buccaneers head coach told reporters Brown’s days with the team are done following the win. Security thought he was a streaking fan. It was a whole thing.

Brown’s future in the NFL remains unclear yet again. But for all those performance-based contract incentives he missed out on thanks to his departure, maybe he’ll make up for it with Instagram ad money?

It isn’t too far fetched considering the most recent photo on his Instagram is a sponsored post for the Fashion Nova mens’ line. He’s been working with the fast-fashion brand for a while, signaling the promotion may have been scheduled in advance. But the message that accompanies it is perfect.

“Football is what we do, not who we are,” Brown wrote in a caption, quite fittingly.

Right before this, he used both Twitter and Instagram to show off his pregame outfit.