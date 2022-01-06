Antonio Brown Promotes Music Career On Instagram While Seemingly Calling Out Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown has made all sorts of headlines of late, and that trend continued Thursday morning.

The NFL wide receiver released a statement Wednesday alleging the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tried to cover up his ankle injury — which Brown described as “broken bone fragments stuck in my ankle, the ligament torn from the bone, and cartilage loss, which are beyond painful.”

Brown also revealed he will undergo surgery on that ankle.

Many thought this might be the end of the antics — after Brown removed his jersey and pads and left MetLife Stadium as the Bucs were down to the New York Jets on Sunday — but he took things a step further when he released text messages supposedly between him and head coach Bruce Arians.

Brown continued posting on Instagram, with screenshots of him texting trainer Alex Guerrero, and went so far as to tag Tom Brady, whose relationship with Guerrero goes way back.

But wait, there’s more.

Brown promoted his music career with a photoshopped picture of him, Brady and Arians on the poster for “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York” along with his song “Pit Not The Palace” playing on the story.