Antonio Brown Says He’s Talked To Tom Brady, Clarifies Comments On QB

NESN Logo Sign In

When Antonio Brown walked away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he made a point of calling out a few people.

Among them was Tom Brady, who Brown made eyebrow-raising remarks about both on a podcast and on Instagram.

Brady had periodically vouched for Brown, and seemingly played a role in getting him to join not only the Bucs but also the New England Patriots back in 2019.

But Brown attempted to make clear during an interview with TMZ that he does not have an issue with the legendary quarterback.

“I love Tom, that’s my guy. Don’t get it twisted,” Brown said. “A lot of words were taken about of substance. Tom is one of my true friends and admits that adversity was there for me. So, don’t get that twisted about Tom Brady. He’s the GOAT, a great player, a great teammate. Don’t let me distractions or what’s going on with me take away from it.”

Brown said that he has talked to Brady since the end of his time with the Bucs. As for the details of that conversation, Brown said he “can’t share.”