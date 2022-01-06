Antonio Brown Statement Undoubtedly Portrays Bruce Arians, Bucs In Poor Light

NESN Logo Sign In

The court of public opinion doesn’t always wait for the truth and in the case of Antonio Brown’s in-game exit, the statement released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver on Wednesday undoubtedly portrays head coach Bruce Arians in a bad light.

Brown, while sharing his side of the story regarding the events that led to his third-quarter tantrum and ensuing exit, accused the Buccaneers of mischaracterizing his outburst as a “mental health issue,” rather than a refusal to play because of pain.

Brown’s refusal to play, according to the statement, was because the wideout was not fully healthy, something he had shared with Arians. The statement also said how Brown underwent an MRI on Monday which revealed the severity of his injury. It included broken bone fragments, a ligament torn from the bone and cartilage loss, according to the statement. Brown said he would have season-ending surgery.

It also shared a detailed exchange with Arians, again, which came from Brown’s side.

“I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted, ‘What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you?’ I told him, ‘It’s my ankle.’ But he knew that. It was well-documented and we had discussed it,” the statement said. “He then ordered me to get on the field. I said, ‘Coach, I can’t.’ He didn’t call for medical attention. Instead, he shouted at me, ‘YOU’RE DONE!’ while he ran his finger across his throat. Coach was telling me that if I didn’t play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs.”

No player is allowed to be released by an organization because of an injury.

Brown also accused the Buccaneers of being injected with a “sometimes dangerous painkiller” that the NFLPA has warned against using.