Antonio Brown Tells Fans Tom Brady ‘Good’ To Him, Bucs ‘Let Me Down’

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown wants you to know that Tom Brady has nothing to do with the mess that is going on between the wide receiver and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown turned full heel Thursday morning, posting screenshots between him and trainer Alex Guerrero, who’s worked with Brady for several years, as well as text messages with head coach Bruce Arians. Brown tagged Brady in the posts, and even used the quarterback’s headshot in one of the Instagram stories while promoting his music.

This undoubtedly puts Brady in an awkward situation, given how often he has stood up for Brown, including Sunday after Brown left the MetLife Stadium field shirtless during the Bucs’ game against the New York Jets.

Many likely assumed by tagging Brady and using his photo that Brown was calling him out, as well. But Brown attempted to clear the air on Twitter.

“Don’t get it twisted. My brothers have been good to me. From Tom to practice squad, we were a top-level unit,” Brown tweeted Thursday. “They have been good to me and knew nothing about my talks with coach last week. The team mishandled this situation. They let me down and, more importantly, my teammates.”

Brown might be trying to backtrack and salvage any sort of relationship with Brady going forward, but it could be too little, too late.