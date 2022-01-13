Are Bruins Closing Gap On Lightning? Bruce Cassidy Offers Honest Take

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are improving by the day, and since the turn of the new year have looked like the team we’ve grown used to seeing.

Their current pace, having won six of their last seven games, probably isn’t sustainable. What realistically does need to be sustained is their depth scoring, which has been the engine for the current run.

But we’ve seen the Bruins earn some convincing wins over the last nearly two weeks. They thoroughly beat the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, proving they were capable of handling more than just the Buffalo Sabres and the like.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is practical about where his team stands compared to groups like Tampa.

“Well, we need more. We need, consistently, to play at a high level,” Cassidy said Thursday over Zoom. “I think at the start of the year, we had our moments. I don’t think we were as bad, or as far off, as some people thought. Obviously, our expectations are high and we weren’t meeting ours and I’m not going to sugarcoat that. But we also knew we were working our way through some different things, and now we’ve come out the other side and we look more like what we want to.

“Things are going well right now,” Cassidy continued. “We’re not going to score at this pace continually, but if we can at least get closer to it, then that will help us a lot. I think our defensive identity has been there for a long time, kept us in some games earlier in the year when we weren’t scoring, and now we’re getting the results at the other end.”

For the Bruins, it should be encouraging that they’ve handled the Lightning twice. Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, the Bruins were having some trouble beating likely playoff teams, such as the Florida Panthers.