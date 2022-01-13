Why Bart Scott Believes Josh Allen Should Take Viagra Before Patriots-Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s going to be really cold in Buffalo on Saturday night when the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in an AFC wild-card matchup. Current forecasts call for temperatures near or below zero degrees with wind chill making it feel more like minus-7 degrees.

And that could be a big deal, especially for Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback has not played well in cold weather and apparently has circulation problems that cause his feet to go numb in cold temperatures.

Well, former NFL player Bart Scott has a solution: take Viagra.

“Josh Allen listening? Can people get this message to him? Vi-a-gra,” Scott said during Thursday’s “Get Up!” episode. “Take a Viagra before the game, baby. That’ll get that circulation going right.”

Scott added: “A lot of us take Viagra, right? Because Viagra opens up the blood vessels. … A lot of NFL players, at least in my day, took Viagra to open up the blood vessels. … Because Viagra was first a heart medicine because it builds up circulation, which makes sure that it gets circulation to the feet.

” … I swear I’m not trying to be funny.”

If we could add the Jim Carey “Alrighty then!” GIF, we would. That said, could Scott be on to something?