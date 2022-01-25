Baseball Hall Of Fame Live Stream: Watch Class Of 2022 Announcement Online, On TV

Will some recent legends join the ranks of baseball's immortals?

The National Baseball Hall of Fame might gain a few members this year. Then again, it might not.

Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch will announce results of Class of 2022 voting Tuesday, and baseball fans can tune in live to see whether some recent legends will join the ranks of the sports immortals or face at least another year of waiting.

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez headline the list of newcomers to the ballot, while the likes of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling look to cross the 75% threshold in their final year of eligibility.

Here’s when and how to watch the Baseball Hall of Fame announcement:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. ET
TV: MLB Network
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | MLB Network

