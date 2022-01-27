Remembering Top Patriots-Steelers Games From Ben Roethlisberger-Tom Brady Era

NESN Logo Sign In

Ben Roethlisberger officially retired Thursday, and in doing so brought an unofficial end to perhaps the most underrated NFL rivalry of the 21st century.

The 39-year-old, who was the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, hung up his cleats as a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion. Regardless of how you feel about Roethlisberger as a person, you can’t deny he was one of the best quarterbacks of his generation and deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Tom Brady-Peyton Manning rivalry, which involved the Patriots, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts, gets all of the love — and deservedly so. It was the NFL’s answer to Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird. However, the Brady-Roethlisberger rivalry, which pitted New England and the Pittsburgh Steelers against each other for nearly two decades, deserves its own recognition.

Manning retired with a 9-15 record (including postseason) against the Patriots but went 6-11 when it really mattered: against Brady. In his regular-season career against New England, Manning completed 63% of his passes with 43 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

As for Roethlisberger, he went 4-9 all-time against the Patriots, including 3-9 against Brady, who missed the 2008 matchup due to an ACL tear. In regular-season games against New England, Roethlisberger completed 62% of his passes with 21 TDs and 10 picks.

Obviously, there’s a disparity in the numbers based on Brady facing Manning more often than Roethlisberger, but the stats actually are somewhat comparable. However, the Brady-Manning rivalry really separated itself in the postseason. After falling to Brady and the Patriots in their first two playoff matchups, Manning won the next three games, all of which were AFC title games. Roethlisberger went 0-2 against Brady in the playoffs, with both losses coming in conference championship games. So, Brady vs. Roethlisberger rightfully ranks behind Brady-Manning in the pantheon of individual NFL rivalries, with Brady having the clear edge in both.

Still, like the Colts in the mid-2000s and the Broncos in the early 2010s, the Steelers throughout the years pushed the Patriots for AFC supremacy. In fact, Roethlisberger, who finished his career with as many Lombardi Trophies as Manning, at the time would’ve tied Brady with three Super Bowl titles had he beaten Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in 2011. Of course, Brady, who himself could retire this offseason, now has seven Super Bowl rings.