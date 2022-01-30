Bengals Stun Chiefs With Overtime Victory, Advance To Super Bowl LVI

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cincinnati Bengals — yes, the Cincinnati Bengals — are going to the Super Bowl.

Despite trailing 21-3 in the first half, Joe Burrow and Co. stormed back against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to earn a 27-24 victory in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Mahomes, whose mental error at the end of the first half cost his team dearly, got the ball first in overtime but threw an interception, with Cincy’s offense taking over and eventually setting up rookie kicker Evan McPherson’s game-winning field goal.

It’s the third Super Bowl appearance for the Bengals and the first since Super Bowl XLIII in 1989. Cincinnati never has claimed the Lombardi Trophy.

SHOOOOOOOOOTER SENDS US TO LA!



Burrow completed 23 of 38 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one interception. Joe Mixon ran for 88 yards while Tee Higgins racked up 103 receiving yards on six receptions. Rookie phenom Ja’Marr Chase caught six balls for 54 yards and a score.

Mahomes, erratic and undisciplined in the second half, ultimately completed 26 of 39 passes for 275 yards and three TDs to go along with two interceptions. Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.