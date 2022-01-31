Bengals Cornerback Calls Out Tyreek Hill After AFC Title Game

NESN Logo Sign In

For Eli Apple, honing in on Tyreek Hill didn’t end once Sunday’s AFC Championship Game was over.

Apple made one of the bigger plays for the Bengals in their road win over the Chiefs. With Kansas City leading 21-10 with five seconds left in the first half, Patrick Mahomes and company ran a swing pass to Hill from Cincinnati’s 1-yard line in an effort to put up six before the break. But Apple brought Hill down right outside the end zone, preventing what proved to be much-needed points for KC.

After the game, Apple quote-tweeted a clip of the play and took a shot at the Chiefs’ star wide receiver.

“He?s a baby ! @cheetah,” Apple posted.

Hill took the bait and replied by saying, “No Twitter beef big dog just hit my line.” Fellow Kansas City wideout Mecole Hardman hopped on Twitter and made a similar request to Apple.

The Bengals corner ended the exchange with a “generous” offer for Hill and Hardman.

“Aye @MecoleHardman4@cheetah dm me yall number and I’ll hook yall up wit them super bowl tickets on me,” Apple tweeted.