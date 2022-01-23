Bengals ‘Destined To Go’ To Super Bowl According To RB Joe Mixon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1988.

Cincinnati stunned the top-seeded Tennessee Titans on Saturday afternoon thanks to a last-second 52-yard field goal from rookie Evan McPherson and now just have to beat either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills next week to clinch their ticket to the big game.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon sounded extremely confident in the squad after the big win and thinks a Super Bowl trip is on the way.

“We’re destined to go,” Mixon said. “Like I said, without God being in this position it just seems like it’s meant for the Bengals to go to that (Super Bowl). We’ve got literally one game to do whatever we’ve got to do, however we’re going to make it happen to go out there and get one more dub to go to the Super Bowl. It’s the biggest game that you could ever imagine as a kid. I didn’t imagine it as a kid and even right now it still feels like I’m dreaming. I literally feel like I’m dreaming in front of y’all. It’s crazy, but we’re ready.”

You can check out the clip from Mixon’s media availability right here, courtesy of Bengals reporter Mike Petraglia.

Mixon scored the lone Bengals touchdown in the divisional round win Saturday and now the squad turns its focus to either the Chiefs or Bills.