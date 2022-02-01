Bengals’ Evan McPherson Filing For Awesome Trademark After Big Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson is living life to its fullest right now.

McPherson was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bengals which raised some eyebrows, but he certainly already has proven why the team made the correct choice.

The 22-year-old was impressive in the regular season and nailed 28 of his 33 field goal attempts and 46-of-48 extra points, but has taken it up a notch in the postseason. McPherson is a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals in the playoffs — including game-winners over the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans — and also has nailed all four extra point attempts he’s taken.

He’s started to become a household name thanks to an impressive run and extreme confidence and took it a step further Sunday as he filed a trademark for the nickname “Money Mac,” according to Action Network’s Darren Rovell.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson filed a trademark application for MONEY MAC leading up to the AFC Championship game.



MONEY MAC is headed to the Super Bowl.



Filing by lawyer @DarrenHeitner. pic.twitter.com/SGddGteFoQ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 30, 2022

It sounds like he’s cashing in on his golden leg.