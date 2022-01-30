Bengals Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch AFC Championship Game Online, On TV

AFC supremacy and a trip to Super Bowl LVI are on the line Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bengals and the Chiefs are set to battle in the AFC Championship Game. Cincinnati reached this stage by knocking off the Las Vegas Raiders and the top-seeded Tennessee Titans, while Kansas City cruised past the Pittsburgh Steelers and outlasted the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling shootout.

These sides met back in Week 17 when Joe Burrow and Co. claimed a narrow 34-31 win at Paul Brown Stadium. The two-time defending AFC champions are a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for the rematch and the total is set at 54.5.

Here’s how to watch the AFC Championship Game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS