Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Avalanche Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins will have to be at their best when they visit the Colorado Avalanche.

Some lineup stability might help the B’s achieve that goal, as head coach Bruce Cassidy will make just two personnel changes for Wednesday night’s matchup. Anton Blidh will replace Nick Foligno as left wing on the fourth line.

Foligno suffered an upper-body injury Monday night during Boston’s 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Blidh returns to the lineup, having missed the Bruins’ last two games as he recovered from a heavy hit he took last Thursday in Boston’s win over the Washington Capitals.

The rest of the Bruins’ forward lines should remain the same as they were at the start of their last outing.

Urho Vaakanainen will remain Charlie McAvoy’s partner on Boston’s top defensive pairing, as Matt Grzelcyk is still out of the lineup. However, Cassidy indicated Grzelcyk is day-to-day.

Linus Ullmark will start in goal for the Bruins, and Tuukka Rask will be his backup.