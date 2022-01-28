Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

A returning stalwart should help the Boston Bruins get back on track against the Arizona Coyotes.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Friday he expects Matt Grzelcyk to return to Boston’s lineup for the evening tilt with Arizona. Grzelcyk has missed the Bruins’ last two games due to an upper-body injury he suffered Saturday, and Cassidy had described him as “day-to-day” ever since. Well, Grzelck’s day apparently has come, as he participated in Friday’s morning skate and is poised to retake his place on Boston’s top defensive pairing, alongside Charlie McAvoy.

Grzelyck technically will be a game-time decision, but there’s confidence he’ll be able to go. If he’s back, Urho Vaakanainen likely will be a healthy scratch.

Grzelck’s return should bode well for the Bruins, who have allowed nine goals this week in the two games they played without him, losing both.

Linus Ullmark will start as Bruins goaltender for the second consecutive game. Tuukka Rask will be his backup.

This is the first Bruins-Coyotes game since February 2020, and Boston’s first visit to Arizona since October 2019. The matchup and venue have been kind to the the Bruins, who enjoy a 16-game winning streak against the Coyotes, with their last loss coming Oct. 9, 2010.

NESN will air Bruins-Coyotes in full, with pregame coverage starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop from Gila River Arena is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.