Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lines, Pairings

The resurgent Boston Bruins face a stiff test in the Carolina Panthers.

The teams will face off Tuesday at TD Garden in a matchup between two of the NHL’s hottest teams. Boston has won five consecutive games and eight of its last 10, while Carolina has won seven and drawn two of its last 10 outings.

The Bruins likely will take one more step toward a full complement of players, as Connor Clifton has returned from COVID-19 protocol to practice and is expected to join Derek Forbort on Boston’s third defensive pairing. If Clifton, who skated with his teammates Tuesday morning, doesn’t play, Tyler Lewington will continue in his place on the third pair.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy is expected to continue with the forward lines, which have fueled Boston’s winning streak.

Tuukka Rask replaces Linus Ullmark as the Bruins’ starting goaltender.

The Bruins will retire Willie O’Ree’s No. 22 jersey prior to the game. NESN will air the O’Ree ceremony and Bruins-Hurricanes in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. Puck drop is set to follow the 7 p.m. ceremony.

Here are the teams’ projected lines and defensive pairings: