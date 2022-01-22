Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Jets Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins look to keep their wins coming when they welcome the Winnipeg Jets to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.
Boston anticipated to be without Brad Marchand and Anton Blidh after both players took hard hits from Garnet Hathaway and Tom Wilson, respectively, in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.
Marchand originally was ruled out for Saturday, but head coach Bruce Cassidy said the forward will take warmups prior to the game and see how he feels.
Should Marchand be unable to go, the B’s will move Jake DeBrusk to the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Craig Smith. DeBrusk stepped up big time for the Bruins after Marchand left Thursday’s game early.
Oskar Steen will slot back into the lineup on the third line after being a healthy scratch this week.
Tuukka Rask will start between the pipes for the Bruins, opposite of Connor Hellebuyck.
Winnipeg, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four including two straight games.
Be sure to watch Bruins-Jets on NESN. Pregame coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Here are the projected lineups and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (23-12-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Craig Smith
Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Nick Foligno
Oskar Steen–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Urho Vaakanainen–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
WINNIPEG JETS (17-13-6)
Evgeny Svechnikov–Mark Scheifele–Blake Wheeler
Kyle Connor–Pierre-Luc DuBois–Cole Perfetti
Paul Stastny–Adam Lowry–Kristian Vesalainen
Jansen Harkins–Dominic Toninato–Austin Poganski
Josh Morrissey–Dylan Demelo
Dylan Samberg–Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley–Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
