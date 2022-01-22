Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Jets Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins look to keep their wins coming when they welcome the Winnipeg Jets to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

Boston anticipated to be without Brad Marchand and Anton Blidh after both players took hard hits from Garnet Hathaway and Tom Wilson, respectively, in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Marchand originally was ruled out for Saturday, but head coach Bruce Cassidy said the forward will take warmups prior to the game and see how he feels.

Should Marchand be unable to go, the B’s will move Jake DeBrusk to the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Craig Smith. DeBrusk stepped up big time for the Bruins after Marchand left Thursday’s game early.

Oskar Steen will slot back into the lineup on the third line after being a healthy scratch this week.

Tuukka Rask will start between the pipes for the Bruins, opposite of Connor Hellebuyck.

Winnipeg, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four including two straight games.