Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins look to get back on track Saturday night against a tough Tampa Bay Lightning team.

Boston is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild in a game that featured a little bit of everything, while Tampa Bay has won two straight, including a 7-2 shellacking of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Charlie McAvoy, who missed Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury, is a game-time decision. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the defenseman still isn’t 100%, but went through practice Saturday morning. The forward lines remain the same from Thursday.

Linus Ullmark will get the start between the pipes for Boston, opposite Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Be sure to watch Bruins-Devils on NESN. Pregame coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (17-11-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Craig Smith

Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–David Pastrnak

Nick Foligno–Charlie Coyle–Oskar Steen

Anton Blidh–Trent Frederic–Curtis Lazar