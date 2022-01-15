Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Predators Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Bruins look to keep their momentum going against a tough Predators team Saturday afternoon.

Boston welcomes Nashville to TD Garden in hopes to extend its winning streak to five games after a string of dominant wins. The Preds, meanwhile, are in search of their fourth consecutive victory.

As for the lines, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy will keep the forward group the same. Derek Forbort cleared protocol Saturday and will play alongside Charlie McAvoy with Matt Grzelcyk in COVID-19 protocol.

Linus Ullmark will get the start between the pipes, opposite of Juuse Saros.

Be sure to watch Bruins-Predators on NESN. Pregame coverage will begin at 12 p.m. ET. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (21-11-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Craig Smith

Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Oskar Steen

Anton Blidh–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar