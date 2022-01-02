Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins might be in an “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” state of mind right now.

Fresh off a comeback win Saturday over the Buffalo Sabres, the Bruins will take on the Detroit Red Wings in a Sunday matinee at Little Caesars Arena.

Boston had overhauled a few lines heading into Saturday’s game, its first in over two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak and resulting shutdown from the NHL. Since there is no morning skate Sunday, one is left to assume the Bruins will go with the same group once again.

That means Craig Smith, who scored a greasy goal against the Sabres, would be back on the first line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, keeping the Taylor Hall-Erik Haula-David Pastrnak trio together. Charlie Coyle would then center the third line with Jake DeBrusk on his left and Nick Foligno on the right.

With Linus Ullmark playing against his former team, it’s probable that Jeremy Swayman will be in net Sunday.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (15-10-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Craig Smith

Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Nick Foligno

Trent Frederic–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar