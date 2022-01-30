Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Stars Lines, Pairings

The Bruins will wrap up their three-game, five-day West Coast road trip Sunday night in the Lone Star State.
Boston and the Dallas Stars are set to meet for the second and final time this regular season. The sides last met all the way back on Opening Night in mid-October when the B’s claimed a 3-1 victory at TD Garden.
Oskar Seen is expected to play on Boston’s first line alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. Craig Smith, who’s also seen time on the Bruins’ top line with David Pastrnak on the second, is projected to skate on the visitors’ third line with Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle.
After a solid 30-save performance in Friday night’s win over the Arizona Coyotes, Linus Ullmark will start in between the pipes against the Stars. It will mark the first-year Bruin’s third consecutive start in net for the Black and Gold.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Sunday’s Bruins-Stars game:
BOSTON BRUINS (25-13-3)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Oskar Steen
Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Anton Blidh–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar
Urho Vaakanainen–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Mike Reilly
Linus Ullmark
DALLAS STARS (22-17-2)
Jason Robertson–Roope Hintz–Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn–Tyler Seguin–Denis Gurianov
Joel Kiviranta–Jacob Peterson–Alexander Radulov
Tanner Kero–Radek Faksa–Luke Glendening
Ryan Suter–Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell–John Klingberg
Joel Hanley–Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
