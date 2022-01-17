Bill Belichick Squashes Notion That He’s Taking Year-To-Year Approach With Future

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick is committed to returning for the 2022 season, and it doesn’t sound like that was ever in much doubt for him.

The New England Patriots head coach said Sunday that he plans to return for next season, at which point he’ll be 70-years-old. There’s long been talk over Belichick taking a year-to-year approach with his future, but he pushed back on that notion Monday.

“Look, l I never said any of that. So, that’s not what it is,” Belichick said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “I was asked a question and I gave an answer. Nobody ever said it was year-to-year or something else, I never said that. I enjoy the job that I have and try to do everything I can to help the team. That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

While Belichick will be back, what remains to be seen is what changes might come to the coaching staff. The Patriots might eye upgrades at certain positions, while Jerod Mayo and, maybe, Josh McDaniels are expected to be interviewed for head coaching jobs.

So, while some things are fluid, Belichick’s plan does not appear to be one of those things.