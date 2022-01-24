Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen Duel Important Reminder Of Patriots’ Mac Jones Stakes

NESN Logo Sign In

If there was any doubt, it’s now clear after the NFL divisional round: The AFC is the league’s heavyweight decision.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen duked it out in one of the greatest NFL playoff games of all time with Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs getting the best of the Buffalo Bills in overtime Sunday night. If it weren’t for the NFL’s overtime rules, the two sides might still be playing with Allen and Mahomes trading haymakers at Arrowhead Stadium.

It’s easy to become prisoners of the moments following a masterpiece like that. But it’s increasingly difficult to argue there are two better quarterbacks in the NFL right now, especially with Tom Brady nearing the end and Aaron Rodgers further cementing himself as a regular-season savant and not much else.

For the New England Patriots, the duel in KC is the latest and likely unneeded reminder of just how important Mac Jones’ progression is to the next era of the franchise.

It’s truly difficult to project Jones’ progression after just one season in the NFL. However, it was fairly evident he’ll never be able to match Mahomes or Allen when it comes to pure physical talent, and his ceiling isn’t as high. That doesn’t seem like a hot take.

So it really underscores the importance of a few things for the Patriots if they want to truly compete for AFC titles. They certainly need Jones to reach his ceiling, whatever that actually is. Maybe that ceiling is somewhere between a rich man’s Kirk Cousins and a poor man’s Brady. Getting to whatever that is would help.

But elite quarterback play is still the No. 1 factor for success in the NFL, as evidenced by the teams that played this weekend.