Two Bills Players Show Up ‘Shirtless’ To Highmark Stadium Before Facing Patriots

A pair of Bills players wanted to give off the impression that they weren’t concerned about the cold weather before facing the New England Patriots.

Ahead of Saturday night’s frigid matchup in Buffalo, defensive end Mario Addison and linebacker Tyrel Dodson showed up shirtless to Highmark Stadium. However, as you’ll see in the clip below, they didn’t go all the way.

Jackets? You only get half-credit for that, fellas.

Speaking of tough guys, Patriots center David Andrews went sleeveless during warmups, as many expected he would. Temperatures were in the single digits ahead of kickoff in Buffalo.

