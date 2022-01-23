Bills Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch AFC Divisional-Round Game Online, On TV

Revenge will be on the Bills' mind Sunday

by

Can the Kansas City Chiefs fend off the Buffalo Bills for a second straight postseason?

It’ll be a tall task for Patrick Mahomes and Co., who on Sunday will host Josh Allen and the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers convincingly last week in the wild-card round of the playoffs, while Buffalo handed the New England Patriots a historic drubbing at home. Now, the Bills will look to avenge last season’s conference championship loss, with the winner of Bills-Chiefs to host the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Chiefs-Bills AFC divisional-round game:

When: Sunday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount Plus

