Boomer Esiason Jokes About, Sheds Light On CBS Halftime Show Fiasco

NESN Logo Sign In

At a certain point, the CBS Halftime Show on Sunday became such a mess that you couldn’t help but laugh.

For one of the network’s analysts, the laughing started right away.

During halftime of the AFC Championship Game, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, as they always do, kicked things over to James Brown and the rest of the studio crew for the CBS Halftime Show. The problem was that Arrowhead Stadium decided to have a live concert during halftime, and the CBS guys were on site at the field instead of in the studio.

They had speakers positioned right behind them, so all you could hear was the panel trying to scream over Walker Hayes’ live rendition of “Fancy Like.” The whole thing unraveled, leaving all of them, especially Boomer Esiason, cracking up.

Esiason made his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday and explained what the heck happened.

“I can’t really hear this morning and I’ve lost a little bit of my voice,” Esiason first joked. “I’m going to take you inside the real (thing) — we had no idea that was happening. And I have to tell you, when JB started the halftime and almost fell off of his seat I was crying laughing. I couldn’t stop laughing, I really was.

“Then I was trying to read Phil’s lips, and I couldn’t read those. And then Coach (Bill) Cower went and I was just following his jaw because that’s all I could see. And then Nate (Burleson), who was sitting right next to me, I couldn’t hear anything, and then finally I just had to say what I think everybody out in America was thinking: ‘Hell, I can’t hear anything they said. Oh my god, it was unbelievable.'”