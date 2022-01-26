Boston Sports Teams Congratulate David Ortiz On Hall Of Fame Selection

Ortiz's call to the Hall was a Boston sports celebration

As a man about town, David Ortiz made lots of friends.

Therefore, it’s no surprise the Boston Red Sox legend receives congratulations from many angles.

The Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and New England Revolution congratulated Ortiz on his Hall Of Fame selection Tuesday via social media. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America voted Ortiz into the Hall in his first year of eligibility adding the most-meaningful of accomplishments to his already glittering résumé.

So when the call from the Hall came, Boston sports applauded.

“Congrats to the legend, @DavidOrtiz,” the Bruins wrote.

“Greatness. Congratulations, @davidortiz,” the Patriots wrote.

The Revolution shared a GIF of a famous meeting between stars of their 2014 MLS Cup runner-up team and Ortiz.

“HALL OF FAMER, @davidortiz, riding a hoverboard gifted by @jermainejunior&@CharlieDavies. Congrats on Cooperstown, Big Papi,” the Revolution’s caption reads.

Plaudits from these teams join lengthier ones the Red Sox and fans shared in the aftermath of Ortiz’s Hall of Fame nod.

Ortiz will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 24 at a ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y.

