Boston Sports Teams Congratulate David Ortiz On Hall Of Fame Selection

As a man about town, David Ortiz made lots of friends.

Therefore, it’s no surprise the Boston Red Sox legend receives congratulations from many angles.

The Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and New England Revolution congratulated Ortiz on his Hall Of Fame selection Tuesday via social media. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America voted Ortiz into the Hall in his first year of eligibility adding the most-meaningful of accomplishments to his already glittering résumé.

So when the call from the Hall came, Boston sports applauded.

“Congrats to the legend, @DavidOrtiz,” the Bruins wrote.

“Greatness. Congratulations, @davidortiz,” the Patriots wrote.