Brad Marchand Update: Bruins Winger Will Play Vs. Jets After Recent Injury

UPDATE (3 p.m. ET): Brad Marchand will be in the lineup for the Bruins on Saturday as Boston welcomes the Winnipeg Jets to TD Garden.

Marchand’s status update comes after he suffered what looked to be an impactful injury Thursday against the Washington Capitals.

ORIGINAL STORY: Brad Marchand originally was ruled out of Saturday’s game between the Bruins and the Winnipeg Jets, but they say a lot can change in a day.

The Boston forward was on the receiving end of a cheap hit from Garnet Hathaway in the B’s 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Marchand was in visible pain on the bench, unable to lift his shoulder. He attempted to stay in the game but later left and did not return.

Ahead of Boston’s matinee game against Winnipeg, head coach Bruce Cassidy provided a positive and unexpected update on Marchand.

“He’s feeling a lot better, so he’s going to go for warmups,” Cassidy said over Zoom. “There’s a chance he’ll play, which is a great sign because if it’s not (Saturday) it will be Monday for sure then if he’s that close. Happy to see that.”

Regardless if Marchand can’t play Saturday, it’s an encouraging sign that he will play Monday given the fact there was zero timeline on his return just 24 hours prior. The hit itself also looked pretty bad, and it’s never a good sign when someone is wincing in pain on the bench.