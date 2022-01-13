It Only Took Brad Marchand Two Periods To Score Hat Trick For Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand is on another level right now.

The Boston Bruins left winger had been playing his best hockey as of late with back-to-back two-goal games entering Wednesday night’s matchup with the Montreal Canadiens.

Marchand managed to better that performance before the halfway mark of the game as he scored his third goal of the game with 12:50 to go left in the second period to give the Bruins a 4-0 lead. To make it even better, it was another shorthanded tally to add to his franchise-record total.

The alternate captain scored his first two goals 15 seconds apart in the first period.

Marchand and the Bruins continue to play their best hockey of the season since the start of January.