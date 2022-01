NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand was named the NHL’s first star of the week for leading the league in goals and points across four games. For that reason, we’re naming him our VA Hero of the Week.

The 33-year-old netted his fifth career hat trick at TD garden on January 12 vs. the Montreal Canadiens.

For more details on Marchand, check out the video above. You can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.